We launched Virgin Mobile KSA in Saudi Arabia with one goal in mind: to bring innovation and a new level of competition in the mobile sector by focusing on Making Mobile Better.

Virgin Mobile’s digital transformation efforts in Saudi Arabia to-date have brought positive disruption to the Saudi telecommunications space by placing more power in the hands of consumers. Virgin Mobile is quickly challenging the status quo by giving consumers the ability and freedom to build and control their own plans with no commitments through a uniquely digital experience.

Consistently recognised by the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) as having the lowest number of customer complaints of any mobile operator on the market, Virgin Mobile has revolutionised the customer experience for our customers in Saudi Arabia, and our sights are set firmly on further digital innovation.

Find out more at Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia.