For Every You.

We launched Virgin Mobile KSA in Saudi Arabia with one goal in mind: to bring innovation and a new level of competition in the mobile sector by focusing on Making Mobile Better.

Virgin Mobile’s digital transformation efforts in Saudi Arabia to-date have brought positive disruption to the Saudi telecommunications space by placing more power in the hands of consumers. Virgin Mobile is quickly challenging the status quo by giving consumers the ability and freedom to build and control their own plans with no commitments through a uniquely digital experience.

Consistently recognised by the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) as having the lowest number of customer complaints of any mobile operator on the market, Virgin Mobile has revolutionised the customer experience for our customers in Saudi Arabia, and our sights are set firmly on further digital innovation.

Virgin Mobile UAE
Virgin companies
Virgin Mobile MEA launches plans that don’t cost the Earth
3 November 2021
Virgin Mobile UAE
Virgin companies
Virgin Mobile MEA achieves net-zero carbon emissions in 2021
21 September 2021
Virgin Mobile UAE
Virgin companies
Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa pledges to go carbon-neutral across its operations
22 June 2021

