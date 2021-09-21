Virgin Mobile MEA achieves net-zero carbon emissions in 2021

Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa has achieved net-zero carbon emissions across all of its operations this year.

Through its partnership with Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence, Virgin Mobile MEA gathered and assessed the data to calculate its group-wide total emissions. The emissions calculations were used to create and implement sustainable processes for the year-on-year reduction of Virgin Mobile MEA’s overall emissions.

Virgin Mobile MEA has already removed single-use plastics from its SIM packs and recharge cards and has eliminated more than 50 tonnes of single-use plastic. The mobile provider has also decreased the amount of plastic used for its SIM card, reducing the size of a SIM card from a credit-card size to a quarter card – and it now uses recycled paper for SIM card packaging. In Oman and Saudi Arabia, its operations are now 100% single-use plastic free.

Virgin Mobile MEA has also introduced sustainable practices in its offices, including policies relating to business travel, reduce and reuse, energy efficiency, and sustainability awaress and education. It has also invested in nature-based solutions to offset its emissions annually, meaning it has reached net-zero carbon emissions.

Virgin Mobile MEA will plant thousands of trees in school locations through Carbon Footprint Ltd. This will help support local wildlife habitats, and also educate children on the importance of natural ecosystems that will help the planet thrive. For every tonne of carbon offset, one tree will be planted with an additional tonne of carbon offset from a Verified Carbon Standard Tree Buddying project to guarantee a reduction in emissions.

To further its mission to achieve a carbon negative footprint, Virgin Mobile MEA will also enable customers to offset their carbon footprint with any purchases made through the Virgin Mobile app.

Erik Dudman Nielsen, founder and group CEO at Virgin Mobile MEA, commented: “As a digital trailblazer, our focus has always been to make mobile better, not just through our services but also through driving positive social and environmental impact. We are proud to achieve net-zero carbon emissions with the support of our partners at Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence and look forward to introducing new initiatives to provide our customers with the opportunity to join us on our journey to becoming a carbon negative business while doing their part for the environment.”

