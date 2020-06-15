Virgin telco launches debut customer campaign

Virgin telco, the telecommunications service recently launched in Spain, has revealed a brand new advertising campaign that celebrates the company’s commitment to offering customers something special.

The campaign plays on the Spanish phrase ‘se te apareció la Virgen’, which is said when something amazing and unexpected happens. In the adverts, the phrase is changed to ‘se te apareció la Virgin telco’.

Since its launch, Virgin telco has stood out for its unique offers, with premium quality fixed-line, mobile, internet and television services that break up traditional inflexible packages. Users can personalise their services, choosing exactly what they need and saving on unnecessary costs.

The new campaign focuses on one of the incredible combinations: €39 a month for 300Mb fibre broadband and a mobile service with 20GB and unlimited calls.

Koldo Unanue, Virgin telco’s chief marketing officer, said: “Our strong commitment to putting the customer at the centre of our strategy is key to our differentiating offer. In terms of price, we can be imitated, but no one can match our direct approach to the consumer. This new campaign continues this approach and aims to bring a smile to the public's face and make them identify with the personal stories we tell, because by choosing what you want and saving on what you don't really need, ‘se te aparece la Virgin telco’.”

