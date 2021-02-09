How Virgin telco is keeping families connected

Keeping in touch with people has been more important than ever in the last year. And Virgin telco is making it easier and cheaper for families to stay in touch with their loved ones.

Virgin telco launched in 2020, offering phone, broadband and TV services in Spain.

Thanks to the new Virgin telco Family offers, families can get their broadband and mobile contracts all in one bundle. 300Mb fibre plus a 50GB mobile contract costs just €45 a month, and each extra 50GB mobile contract will cost an additional €6 a month, offering families the best connection at a much lower price.

Visit Virgin telco to find out more.