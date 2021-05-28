Launched in 2003 to bring the financial services arm of Richard Branson’s Virgin Group to Australians, we deliver beautifully simple and rewarding financial products, all backed by Virgin’s legendary customer service.

We’re helping Australians realise bigger possibilities by offering an end-to-end digital banking experience with a range of award-winning products. We offer savings and transaction accounts, credit cards, home loans, superannuation, life insurance, income protection insurance, home insurance and car insurance.

We also have a game-changing loyalty program, Virgin Money Rewards, which gives our customers hundreds of ways to earn and redeem points, improve their financial fitness and smash their savings goals faster.

Virgin Money is more than just a digital bank because as well as offering a wide range of great value products, we’re also part of CareerTrackers and have hosted internships as part of this program. CareerTrackers is a national non-profit with the goal of creating pathways and support systems for Indigenous young adults to attend and graduate from university with high marks, industry experience and bright professional futures.

At Virgin Money Australia we’re not just playing the financial services game, we’re changing it for good.

Find out more at Virgin Money Australia.