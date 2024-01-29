Virgin Red members who invest in a Virgin Money Stocks and Shares ISA can earn between 1,000 and 50,000 Virgin Points. All you need to do is invest £2,000 or more between 15 January and 30 April 2024 and keep your money invested until at least 31 October 2024 (inclusive).

Your investment can be made up of one-off payments by debit card or by cheque*, monthly payments by Direct Debit, or by transferring from another provider (this includes Virgin Money Cash ISAs). Your Virgin Points reward is based on the total amount you’ve added between 15 January and 30 April 2024, minus withdrawals and transfers out up to 31 October 2024.

£2,000 to £4,999.99 = 1,000 Virgin Points

£5,000 to £9,999.99 = 5,000 Virgin Points

£10,000 to £19,999.99 = 10,000 Virgin Points

£20,000 to £49,999.99 = 20,000 Virgin Points

£50,000+ = 50,000 Virgin Points

Plus, you can earn an extra 1,000 bonus points if you’ve fulfilled the offer criteria and are an existing Virgin Money customer. To qualify as an existing customer you must:

Hold one of the following products with Virgin Money on 15 January 2024: a Personal Current Account, Personal Savings Account, Personal Credit Card, Investment Account, Cash ISA, Personal Mortgage, Personal Loan or Pension. Or have an existing Virgin Money Stocks and Shares ISA on 15 January 2024.

You can only receive 1,000 bonus points once as part of this offer even if you have multiple Virgin Money products.

The value of investments can go up and down, so you may get back less money than you put in. Tax depends on your individual circumstances and the regulations may change in the future.

Get your ISA into gear with Virgin Money and Virgin Red Find out more

Jonathan Byrne, chief executive officer at Virgin Money Investments, said: “Teaming up with Virgin Red on this exciting offer allows us to reward both new and existing Virgin Money Stocks and Shares ISA customers via Virgin Points. Whether you’re an experienced investor or are giving it a go for the first time, our straightforward investment service will help to give you the confidence you need to make the most of your money.”

Treats, travel and amazing experiences

But what could you turn your Virgin Points into? Virgin Red has loads of ways to spend Virgin Points across the Virgin Family and beyond.

Book a Virgin Atlantic reward seat Starting from 18,000 points you can book a Virgin Atlantic reward seat to numerous dream destinations like New York, Barbados and Dubai. A reward seat is what you get when you cover the full airfare of your Virgin Atlantic flight with Virgin Points – you just have to pay taxes, fees and surcharges separately**. Take to the sky

A Virgin Wines luxury champagne selection Swap points for bubbles with this six-bottle case packed with treats from three of the finest Champagne houses, including Laurent Perrier and smaller boutique producers from the iconic region. This selection is truly something special. Cheers to this

Enjoy a two-night boutique hotel escape for two Romantic mini-break? Or a trip away with your bestie? This Virgin Experience Days selection offers a choice of stays in some of the UK's most gorgeous getaway spots. Whether it's a deep inhale of the sweet, salty seaside air you're longing for, or the lush green countryside, there's a location to suit everyone's taste. Oh and of course breakfast is included, what hotel stay would be complete without it? Have a getaway

So, whether you’re looking for adventure, chilled out time loving life, or a holiday, you can enjoy a whole range of offers with Virgin Red. Invest £2,000 or more in a new or existing Virgin Money Stocks and Shares ISA and you could earn Virgin Points.

*If you opened your Virgin Money Stocks and Shares ISA after 1 January 2023 you can only pay in by debit card, monthly payments via Direct Debit or transfer in.

** Reward flights are subject to availability. Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply, will depend on choice of cabin, departure airport, date(s) of travel and destination and are subject to change. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership also required.

The small print

Capital at risk. Virgin Money Terms apply. You need to invest £2,000 or more in to a new or existing Virgin Money Stocks and Shares ISA between 15 January and 30 April 2024 (inclusive) and keep that money invested until at least 31 October 2024. You’ll receive your Virgin Red promo code during November 2024. Virgin Red Terms apply and membership required. Virgin Money is a trading name of Virgin Money Unit Trust Managers Limited.