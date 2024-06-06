Turn your grocery shop into travel rewards

Ready for a holiday? Exchanging Tesco Clubcard points into Virgin Points just got even easier. Virgin Red is now a Clubcard Reward Partner, so Virgin Red members can now transfer their Tesco Clubcard points into Virgin Points and unlock their next getaway or extraordinary experience through their grocery shop. All you need to exchange points is a Virgin Red ID.

Virgin Red members who exchange Tesco Clubcard points into Virgin Points will get 2x the points value, so members will get more points plus more choice when it comes to rewards. For example, members that transfer 400 Tesco Clubcard points will get 800 Virgin Points, which can go towards flights, holidays, cruises or unforgettable experiences with Virgin Red.

To celebrate the new partnership, Virgin Red is rewarding members with 5,000 bonus Virgin Points when they sign up to auto-exchange for the first time by 18 July 2024. This means Tesco Clubcard points are automatically converted into Virgin Points with every quarterly Clubcard statement, so you can get on with better things – like planning your next holiday, paid for with points!

Virgin Points can be spent across hundreds of rewards on Virgin Red, from flights to far-flung destinations with Virgin Atlantic, once-in-a-lifetime experiences with Virgin Experience Days and epic cruises in the Mediterranean or Caribbean with Virgin Voyages. Virgin Points can even be used to save money on your next train ticket with Virgin Trains Ticketing.

Start earning now Click here

Anyone can sign up to Virgin Red for free and start earning Virgin Points straight away on their everyday shopping at Tesco – from groceries to fuel. All you need to do is login to Virgin Red and follow the instructions to sign up to auto-exchange here.

For the full terms about transferring your points, click here.