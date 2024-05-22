Unlock a world of rewards with the Virgin Red Rewards credit card

Are you ready to travel smarter and be rewarded like never before?

Get ready to say hello to an exciting new way to travel and shop. Virgin Red is elevating the travel experience for its members with the launch of a brand-new credit card in collaboration with Synchrony and Mastercard. The Virgin Red Rewards credit card will be the first of its kind in the industry spanning cruises, hotels and flights.

Whether flying, cruising, staying in a hotel or enjoying one of our many exciting experiences, we want our members to be rewarded when they travel with Virgin. - Andrea Burchett, Chief Loyalty Officer and Managing Director at Virgin Red

Earn Virgin Points Everywhere

The Virgin Red Rewards card moves beyond just travel; it allows cardholders to earn Virgin Points on purchases both within and outside of the Virgin family ecosystem. This means you can rack up points on hotels and flights, along with your regular daily spending.

Virgin Points can be redeemed for a vast array of rewards on Virgin Red. From movie tickets and charity donations to cruises, flights, and extraordinary experiences with Virgin Experience Gifts, the possibilities are endless. This means every purchase brings you closer to your next adventure.

Virgin

Enhanced Digital Experience

Thanks to the partnership with Synchrony, cardholders will enjoy a seamless digital experience journey, from application to making purchases all the way to enjoying rewards redemption.

More Than Just a Card

The Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard is set to provide an exceptional experience for Virgin’s most loyal customers, providing members with a card that delivers value far beyond simple transactions. The card will feature a world of rewards on Virgin Red that align with cardholder’s passions, making shopping and adventures more meaningful.

Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard

Coming Soon

Virgin Red will be sharing more details in the coming months, with the official launch of the new credit card program slated for later this year. Stay tuned for more information on how you can start earning and enjoying your Virgin Points with the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard.

Join Virgin Red today or download the Virgin Red app on your smartphone to stay in the loop.