Bringing the Virgin family together with Virgin Red

Thrilled to introduce Virgin Red, our new rewards club from Virgin.

It’s been a dream of mine for nearly 50 years to be able to bring our Virgin companies and customers together and reward them all for living a life more Virgin.

Music has always been at the heart of our brand and it’s wonderful to see the new film for Virgin Red, which has reimagined the song 99 Red Balloons.

I love seeing all our Virgin companies working together for the benefit of our customers. Virgin Red is the red thread running through the Virgin family bringing together Virgin Experience Days, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Active, Virgin Limited Edition, Virgin Voyages, Virgin Wines, Virgin Money, Virgin Media, Virgin StartUp, Virgin Unite and many other partners to build a rewards club that revolves around our customers.

When we launch new Virgin companies, we always try and do things a little differently to the competition. The great thing about our rewards club is Virgin Points never expire. Ever. So all those points you earn jetting off on your next holiday or booking your train ticket through Virgin Trains Ticketing – they will keep racking up until you decide to spend them. And whether it’s sailing the seas, doing a sky dive or grabbing yourself a glass or wine or a coffee - there’s a huge range of things you can spend your Virgin Points on.

To celebrate all the things you can do with Virgin Red, it has launched the Win Your Virgin Red Wish List prize draw. Create your own unique Virgin Red Wish List from the reward categories and be in with a chance of winning it all.

Head over to Virgin Red to start earning and spending Virgin Points.