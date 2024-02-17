Branson Family
Richard
Richard
What the West must do now, in the wake of Navalny's death
17 February 2024
Richard
What if a sketch on a beer mat could lead to an airline? This is the story of Virgin Australia
12 February 2024
Richard
Why cannabis regulation makes sense
9 February 2024
Latest from Richard
Richard
Virgin Voyages, meet the BVI
19 January 2024
Richard
Visiting Virgin Hotels in Dallas and Las Vegas
18 January 2024
Richard
On Ukraine, the West must not falter now
12 December 2023
Who's Who
Richard Branson
Richard Branson is founder of the Virgin Group, one of the world's most recognisable brands. He’s always looking for entrepreneurial ways to drive positive change in the world...
Richard's Story
Holly Branson
Holly is Richard and Joan Branson's daughter and Virgin's Chief Purpose and Vision Officer. Holly is also a co-founder of Big Change, chair of Virgin Unite, a first-time author and mother of three…
Holly's Story
Sam Branson
Sam is Richard and Joan Branson's son, founder of Sundog Pictures, co-founder of Big Change, a passionate philanthropist and father of two. His passion for adventure and the environment has seen him take on many challenges...
Sam's Story
Eve Branson
Eve was Richard's mum and a born adventurer. In 2008, at 84 years old, Eve became the first mother in history to have a spaceship named after her...
Eve's Story
