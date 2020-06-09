Menu
Richard Branson’s Blog
Holly Branson’s Blog
Books
Book a Branson
BRANSON FAMILY

Eve Branson's story

Eve Branson looking out over the Moroccan hillside from a balcony
Image from Eve Branson Foundation
Eve Branson, mother of Richard, Lindy, and Vanessa, and wife of the late Ted Branson, was a born adventurer.

As a child, Eve showed signs of the entrepreneurial drive - something which had been passed down through the family, coupled with a longing for freedom and excitement. Eve’s lifelong passion was writing and in addition to her memoir, Mum’s The Word, (based on her personal diaries), she wrote articles, essays, novels, plays, scripts, and children’s stories. Eve also published travel articles and historical accounts and a children’s book dedicated to her 11 grandchildren, entitled Sarky Puddleboat (AuthorHouse 2010).

Eve Branson wearing a green scarf in between two ladies with red and yellow headscarves
Eve Branson with two young artisans at the Tansghart Craft Centre

In 2005, Eve founded the Eve Branson Foundation, an organisation that provides income-producing projects for girls in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco. In 2008, at 84-years-old, Eve became the first mother in history to have a spaceship named after her - Virgin Galactic's mothership, VMS Eve.

Eve sadly passed away from COVID-19 in January 2021.

Who's Who

branson-bio

Richard Branson

Richard Branson is founder of the Virgin Group, one of the world's most recognisable brands. He’s always looking for entrepreneurial ways to drive positive change in the world...
Richard's Story
holly-bio

Holly Branson

Holly is Richard and Joan Branson's daughter and Virgin's Chief Purpose and Vision Officer. Holly is also a co-founder of Big Change, chair of Virgin Unite, a first-time author and mother of three…
Holly's Story
sam-branson_hero

Sam Branson

Sam is Richard and Joan Branson's son, founder of Sundog Pictures, co-founder of Big Change, a passionate philanthropist and father of two. His passion for adventure and the environment has seen him take on many challenges...
Sam's Story
Eve Branson looking out over the Atlas Mountains of Morocco
Follow Eve
Eve was Richard's mum and a born adventurer. In 2008, at 84 years old, Eve became the first mother in history to have a spaceship named after her...