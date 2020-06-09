Holly is the eldest child of Richard and Joan Branson and, from a young age, dreamed of becoming a doctor. Holly joined the Virgin Group in 2008 as a member of the Virgin Management Leadership team, working across all Virgin companies and prospective new companies to spearhead innovative people, purpose and culture related projects.

Holly Branson is the Chief Purpose and Vision Officer on the Virgin leadership team, Chair of Virgin Unite, and Founder and Trustee of Big Change.

After achieving medical and physiology degrees and realising her dream of working as a doctor, Holly joined the Virgin Group as a member of the leadership team in 2008. She dedicates her time to her passions: people, purpose, the environment and developing Virgin’s vision of a better future for all, based on: flourishing people, thriving communities, a healthy planet for all and radical collaboration.

Holly was behind Virgin Management and Virgin StartUp signing up to support to the Better Business Act - an important campaign calling for a crucial change to Company Law that will ensure that all businesses in the UK, have a legal obligation to do the right thing for their people, the communities they serve and our wonderful planet.

Image from Branson family

In 2018, she published her first book, co-authored with Marc and Craig Kielburger, the international bestseller - WEconomy: You Can Find Meaning, Make A Living, and Change the World.

Image by Adam Slama

Holly loves adventure and to challenge herself. She has climbed Mont Blanc, completed several marathons (one of which broke the world record for the most people tied together) and has as undertaken several grueling Virgin Strive Challenges to raise funds for Big Change.

Image from Adam Slama

When not ‘changing business for good’, Holly lives in London with her husband Freddie Andrewes and their three children Etta, Artie and Lola.

Holly is available for a select number of speaking engagements per year around the world.