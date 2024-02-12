Branson Family
Home
Companies
About Us
Our Foundation
Branson Family
Virgin Red
Richard Branson’s Blog
Holly Branson’s Blog
Books
Book a Branson
BRANSON FAMILY
Holly Branson's blog
Holly
Holly
Meeting our magical teams in Dubai
12 February 2024
Holly
How to rewrite the board rules to change business for good
25 January 2024
Holly
A deep dive on impact investing
19 January 2024
Latest from Holly
Holly
Meeting our magical teams in Dubai
12 February 2024
Holly
How to rewrite the board rules to change business for good
25 January 2024
Holly
A deep dive on impact investing
19 January 2024
Holly
Five practical ways to build purpose into your business
8 January 2024
Holly
The launch of Local Legends: a £1,000,000 fund through Virgin Unite to support UK charities
14 December 2023
Holly
Exploring New York with Etta and Artie
7 December 2023
Load more
Who's Who
Richard Branson
Richard Branson is founder of the Virgin Group, one of the world's most recognisable brands. He’s always looking for entrepreneurial ways to drive positive change in the world...
Richard's Story
Holly Branson
Holly is Richard and Joan Branson's daughter and Virgin's Chief Purpose and Vision Officer. Holly is also a co-founder of Big Change, chair of Virgin Unite, a first-time author and mother of three…
Holly's Story
Sam Branson
Sam is Richard and Joan Branson's son, founder of Sundog Pictures, co-founder of Big Change, a passionate philanthropist and father of two. His passion for adventure and the environment has seen him take on many challenges...
Sam's Story
Eve Branson
Eve was Richard's mum and a born adventurer. In 2008, at 84 years old, Eve became the first mother in history to have a spaceship named after her...
Eve's Story
Follow Holly
Holly is Richard and Joan Branson's daughter and Virgin's Chief Purpose and Vision Officer. Holly is also a co-founder of Big Change, chair of Virgin Unite, a first-time author and mother of three...