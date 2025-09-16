Good craic in Dublin with Virgin Media Ireland

It was one of those drizzly days that sometimes greet you in Dublin, but we quickly warmed up when we got to Virgin Media Ireland’s office. Nothing beats meeting our amazing Virgin people, from all across the group, face to face and, learning from them what they’re up to. It’s my favourite part of my role. I’m always buzzing after each visit, full of ideas and inspiration, sparked by the passion and drive for Changing Business for Good I see in everyone I meet. The fact we were in Dublin celebrating with Virgin Media Ireland made this trip even more special - as it is without doubt one of my favourite places in the world.

We were in Ireland for two reasons: Virgin Media Ireland was celebrating its 10th birthday, and excitingly, it was our first stop on Purpose Fest On Tour 2025.

Virgin Media Ireland

Purpose Fest is an annual festival we started to inspire our Virgin family, across the world, to continue to drive forward purposeful business. To celebrate the brilliant work they’re doing. And to encourage everyone to be braver and bolder than ever. This is how we Change Business for Good.

While in Dublin, it was fascinating to hear about the progress Virgin Media Ireland is making. The company's purpose is 'building connections that really matter’. And as their CEO, the wonderful Tony Hanway said, it’s the second half of the sentence that matters most. From their charity partnership with SOAR (who help teenagers build resilience and find their place in the world), to providing fact-driven news on Virgin Media TV, and encouraging their people to keep connected to their communities through their Very Virgin Volunteer Week - these are the connections that really matter.

As we were there to celebrate their 10th birthday, I jumped at the chance to ask some of the leadership team what they’re most proud of. It touched me to hear almost all of them talk about people. Whether it was the teams they’ve led or customers they’ve made smile - people were at the heart of almost all their answers. Indeed, the company's values (‘bold', 'straight up', and ‘together') weren’t handed down from the top; they were shaped by everyone in the business, creating and amazing sense of ownership and pride. Those values now have deep roots and show up in conversations every day. No one feels like a cog in the machine; everyone understands how their work has a big impact on people’s daily lives. It’s an important reminder that purpose doesn’t have to feel daunting. Sometimes it’s as simple as asking, “How can I do something better?”, “How can I make someone smile today?"

Virgin Media Ireland

What also struck me was how many of the team have been part of the story since day one. Tony Hanway, the CEO, has been steering the ship from the very beginning. Aidan D’Arcy, who started as an engineer and is now VP of wholesale & business, laughed as he says he ‘failed upwards’ seven or eight times along the way. Tony also had a great story about Dad featuring in their very first advertisement. The ad was to feature a gigantic red juggernaut (basically a massive red truck to show that Virgin Media Ireland would be a powerful and unstoppable force!) and, at the last minute, Dad decided he wanted to drive it! Tony remembered thinking: ‘This man had flown around the world on a hot-air balloon and now I might kill him by juggernaut!’ Thankfully, he didn’t, and the ad marked a bold start for the company, which has only grown bolder in the decade that followed.

Virgin Media Ireland tv ad

I was also thrilled to celebrate how big the brand has become in Ireland. Virgin Media Ireland TV is the second biggest network in the country, with 90% of Irish people turning into their TV at least once a week. But they’re not resting there. The team is midway through a massive transformation: investing €300 million to bring the entire network to full fibre, and partnering with other providers to reach their goal of being able to connect every single person and business in Ireland. What a bold and wonderful ambition.

After a bit of Irish dancing with the team, a blind Tayto taste test (if you know you know), and plenty of cake - it was time to rest and prepare for a very early interview on Ireland AM the following day. It was my first TV appearance in quite a while, but the whole team made me feel right at home - reminiscing on when Dad, Sam and I sailed across the Atlantic, propelled by an incoming hurricane! Thanks for having me on the sofa, Muireann and Ray.

VML / Harry Kinnaird

Despite it being a whirlwind trip - I left feeling so energised. Being a huge business that maintains the mentality and agility of a start-up is not easy. But this is what Virgin Media Ireland are bringing to the table, all built on the foundations of “Building Connections That Really Matter.”

I can’t wait to see what they do next.