Books
By Richard Branson, 4, April 2024
By Richard Branson, November 2022
Richard's latest autobiography reveals the highs and lows behind Virgin’s unprecedented rise from family business to global brand in the past two decades.
In collaboration with Thames & Hudson, March 2020
A celebration of 50 years of the Virgin brand. Get exclusive behind-the-scenes insights into the Virgin brand and what drives it forward.
By Holly Branson, Craig & Marc Kielburger, March 2018
WEconomy is your guidebook to embedding purpose at the heart of your career and business. This is a book for anyone craving a bit more meaning at work.
By Richard Branson, April 2014
How to listen, learn, laugh and lead. Richard reflects on qualities he feels are essential for success in today's world.
By Eve Branson, December 2012
In this lively memoir, Eve Branson's formidable energy propels the reader through an extraordinary life. She shares the unorthodox but effective trade secrets behind raising one of the world's most colourful entrepreneurs.
By Richard Branson, May 2012
Richard shares his wisdom and experience about succeeding in business to some hard-hitting opinions on the global financial crisis. This is business school, the Branson way.
By Richard Branson, November 2011
Richard reveals his vision for the future. It’s time to turn capitalism upside down and switch from profit focus, to caring for people and the planet.
By Richard Branson, March 2011
Richard looks at the history of flight through the stories and people who have inspired him throughout his life.
By Richard Branson, May 2009
Richard's bestselling first autobiography. A page-turning memoir, a definitive business guide and an inspirational story all in one. If you want to know how Richard did it, this is the book for you.
By Richard Branson, August 2008
A dynamic, inspirational and original guide to success in business for whether you're an executive or if you are just starting out.
By Sam and Richard Branson, October 2007
Journeying into the heart of the arctic wilderness with his father and a film crew, Sam explored the changing landscape and lives of the native Inuit people who have survived in a relentlessly inhospitable environment for 5,000 years.
By Richard Branson, April 2006
A stirring and candid look at Richard's life lessons, to inspire you to make a difference in your own life.
Who's Who
Richard Branson
Richard Branson is founder of the Virgin Group, one of the world's most recognisable brands. He’s always looking for entrepreneurial ways to drive positive change in the world...
Richard's Story
Holly Branson
Holly is Richard and Joan Branson's daughter and Virgin's Chief Purpose and Vision Officer. Holly is also a co-founder of Big Change, chair of Virgin Unite, a first-time author and mother of three…
Holly's Story
Sam Branson
Sam is Richard and Joan Branson's son, founder of Sundog Pictures, co-founder of Big Change, a passionate philanthropist and father of two. His passion for adventure and the environment has seen him take on many challenges...
Sam's Story
Eve Branson
Eve was Richard's mum and a born adventurer. In 2008, at 84 years old, Eve became the first mother in history to have a spaceship named after her...
Eve's Story