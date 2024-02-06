Audiobook: Losing and Finding My Virginity

Read aloud by Richard himself for the first time, this audiobook combines his two bestselling memoirs into one complete edition, offering an intimate look at his 50 plus years of business, adventure, and philanthropy.

Recorded at his home on Necker Island, Losing and Finding My Virginity provides listeners with a fresh perspective on Richard Branson’s remarkable journey.

‘’This is the story of my entire life so far... It’s been a rollercoaster ride and I have no intention of getting off any time soon.’’

The audiobook begins with a first-hand account of Richard Branson’s formative years. From his struggles with dyslexia, to dropping out of school at 16 to pursue his first business, Student magazine, to his world record breaking adventures, Sir Richard Branson's life unfolds as a chronicle of challenges, audacity, and boundless determination.

Filled with lessons in business and entrepreneurship, Richard shares insights into building billion-dollar businesses from Virgin Records to Virgin Atlantic. The latter chapters of the audiobook take listeners through the pivotal moments that propelled Virgin into a global brand, expanding into North America, Australia, Asia and beyond. The audiobook explores the groundbreaking journey of Virgin Galactic. In one of his most highly anticipated adventures, Richard Branson reflects on his own spaceflight on Virgin Galactic.

Narrating aloud the most personal moments of his life – from the highs of becoming a father to forming The Elders with Nelson Mandela, and pouring himself into advocacy work with Virgin Unite, to his lowest points navigating the loss of his mother, Eve, and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic – Losing and Finding My Virginity is Richard Branson’s most personal story yet.