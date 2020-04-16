Branson Family
Richard Branson’s Blog
Holly Branson’s Blog
Books
Book a Branson
BRANSON FAMILY

Booking the Bransons

Richard Branson and Holly Branson are available for a select number of speaking engagements per year around the world. All funds raised from Richard's speaking engagements go to Virgin Unite - the independent entrepreneurial foundation of the Virgin Group and the Branson family - and advocacy causes striving to make business a force for good.
Richard and Holly Branson standing smiling at the camera, Holly is holding a clapperboard
Image from Virgin.com

Richard has carried out sold out, acclaimed speaking engagements across the globe, and is renowned as one of the most well-received, in-demand, innovative and respected speakers in the world. 

Richard is founder of the Virgin Group. There are now more than 40 Virgin companies worldwide, employing approximately 71,000 people in over 35 countries.

Richard has almost 40 million followers on social media and blogs daily on issues ranging from entrepreneurship to the environment and adventure to purpose. He has been named the UK’s number one Twitter user, the world’s most social CEO and the world’s most followed person on LinkedIn.

Richard’s daughter, Holly, is Virgin's Chief Purpose and Vision Officer, and has co-written the international best-selling business book, WEconomy. As the Chair of Virgin Unite and co-founder of Big Change, Holly is deeply passionate about putting people and purpose at the heart of business. Holly has been named one of LinkedIn UK’s Top Voices and regularly hosts events, panels and speaking engagements that focus on women in business, education and driving purpose-led business.

Request to book Richard or Holly

If you’d like to book Richard or Holly for a speaking event, please complete the form below.

Your details

Event details

Data protection & privacy

Please note that any personal data provided will be treated in accordance with Virgin’s privacy policy.

The information provided will be shared with Virgin Management Limited (Virgin Management) and in some circumstances we may need to pass it to our team at Virgin Management USA Inc. We will use the information provided to review your booking request and will retain key details for our event booking calendar.

Virgin Management will be a data controller in respect of any personal data submitted. The sections of the privacy policy above from ‘How long do we keep hold of the information?’ down to the end of your list of rights will apply to Virgin Management in relation to its use of any personal data contained in your submission as if any reference to Virgin Red Limited (or ‘we’ or ‘us’) is a reference to Virgin Management. You can contact dpo@virgin.com if you have any questions about how Virgin Management will use your information.