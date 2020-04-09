In this lively memoir, Eve Branson's formidable energy propels the reader through an extraordinary life. She shares the unorthodox but effective trade secrets behind raising one of the world's most colourful entrepreneurs.

Eve Branson’s life reads like a fast-paced adventure novel. The book takes you through Eve’s life from a classically trained ballet dancer appearing in racy West End productions, to disguising herself as a boy to take glider lessons, enlisting in the Women's Royal Navy Service and embarking on a series of harrowing adventures as a ‘Star Girl’ air hostess. After marrying an ex-Calvary officer, Edward ‘Ted’ Branson and raising three children, including Sir Richard Branson, Eve's quest for adventure never faltered.

