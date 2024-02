Richard shares his wisdom and experience about succeeding in business to some hard-hitting opinions on the global financial crisis. This is business school, the Branson way.

Looking for advice on setting up your own company, improving your career prospects, or developing your leadership skills? Why not ask Richard Branson? A blend of responses to some of the most popular questions he has been asked by people across the globe and an assortment of his reflections on the ups and downs of running successful companies, this book brings together his best advice on all things business.