The Virgin Way

By Richard Branson, April 2014

Book Cover. Richard Branson "The Virgin Way- If it's not fun it's not worth doing"
Image from Virgin Books
How to listen, learn, laugh and lead. Richard reflects on qualities he feels are essential for success in today's world.

With more than 50 years in business, Richard Branson is an inspiring pioneer of humanitarian projects and an iconic business leader. In The Virgin Way: How to Listen, Learn, Laugh and Lead, Richard shares and distils his secrets of leadership and success. Featuring anecdotes from his own business dealings, as well as his observations of many others who have inspired him - from politicians, business leaders, explorers, scientists and philanthropists.

This is not a conventional book on leadership. Whether you're at the beginning of your career, or head of a Fortune 500 company - this is your guide to being your own CEO (Chief Enabling Officer) and becoming a true leader - not just a boss.

Buy The Virgin Way

