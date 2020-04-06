WEconomy is your guidebook to embedding purpose at the heart of your career and business. This is a book for anyone craving a bit more meaning at work.

WEconomy: You Can Find Meaning, Make A Living, and Change the World

WEconomy is your guidebook to the greatest evolution in business since the assembly line. Discover the secret to achieving purpose with profit in your career and company, all while driving positive impact. Holly Branson co-wrote WEconomy alongside Craig Kielburger and Marc Kielburger to show how the combination of purpose and profit has the power to change the world. In WEconomy, the three authors candidly share the setbacks and achievements they experienced while working within and building successful, purpose-led businesses and charities.

The book also uncovers the methods and business strategies from the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Earvin 'Magic' Johnson and Richard Branson. With the tips inside this book, you, your business, or your charity can:

Find a cause that drives you and your career goals to new heights.

Create a job that you love and be celebrated by your peers, boss, and industry.

Inspire brand advocates to stay loyal to you, your company, and your cause.

Add a halo to your product, grow your geographic reach, innovate for “the next big thing”, engage Boomers to Gen Z, and much more.

100% of author royalties from WEconomy sales are donated to charity. Track your individual impact on a global scale with the specific code on your book’s back cover at WE.org.