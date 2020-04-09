Menu
Arctic Diary

By Sam and Richard Branson, October 2007

Front cover of the book Arctic Diary

Journeying into the heart of the arctic wilderness with his father and a film crew, Sam explored the changing landscape and lives of the native Inuit people who have survived in a relentlessly inhospitable environment for 5,000 years.




Sleeping on frozen seas and encountering majestic polar bears, Sam and Richard Branson embark together on a winter expedition, finding new depths of resilience and courage in a formidable and breath-taking landscape.


Sam is Richard and Joan's son, founder of Sundog Productions, co-founder of Big Change, a passionate philanthropist and father of two. His passion for adventure and the environment has seen him take on many challenges...