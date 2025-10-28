The exponential power of business to solve world issues

When businesses act as a force for good, the impact can be exponential. This is something I truly believe in, and I feel even more inspired and hopeful for the future of purposeful business after visiting the team at Virgin Media O2.

We spoke about how businesses, big and small, should ask themselves: how can we create meaningful change? Are we putting the wellbeing of all our stakeholders at the very heart of every decision we make? Is our purpose driving innovation and positive business growth? We spoke about the power of networks, radical collaboration and why listening to your stakeholderscreates the most impact. And how, in an increasingly digital and AI-driven world, empathy and human connection remain our greatest strengths.

In a brilliant panel discussion with Nisha Marwaha (Director, People Relations and D&I), Josephine Parmee (Head of Social Equity, Value & Impact), Jonathan Ross-Thriepland (Director of Commercial Revenue), Rachel Swift (Director, Brand and Advertising) and Nicola Green (Chief Communications & Corporate Affairs Officer), we heard how purpose drives innovation, efficiency, performance, and profit. One great example from Virgin Media O2 is dAIsy - an AI granny dedicated to answering calls from scammers and deliberately wasting their time. What a fantastic example of purpose driving innovation and using AI for good.

After all, AI should be an enabling tool for human excellence, not a replacement for humanity. As Nicola described so well: AI should be your co-pilot, but you should stay in control. I like to think of it this way: AI is the supporting act, but you’re the lead.

I was also thrilled to hear that Virgin Media O2’s drive recycling scheme is keeping 25% of devices within their ecosystems and out of landfill. Another striking example of how purpose can drive efficiency up and costs down.

We also spoke about accountability. It was refreshing to hear Nicola say that when a business contributes to an issue, it has a responsibility to help solve it. Whether it’s encouraging safe internet access, digital detoxing, or bridging digital divides - Virgin Media O2 is actively part of the solution.

Kami White / Virgin

I was thrilled to hear that The National Databank - a fantastic collaboration with the Good Things Foundation - has supported nearly 500,000 people with free O2 connectivity. In a world where almost everything requires web access - from kids’ homework to job opportunities and even paying bills - vulnerable people are getting left behind. Projects like The National Databank (which is essentially a foodbank but for data) and Virgin Media O2’s circular approach to devices are helping to bridge the digital divide.

Thank you to everyone at Virgin Media O2 for staying laser-focused on where you can create the most impact… and thanks for such a fascinating conversation!