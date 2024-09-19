Pack your bags, the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard® is here

If you love to travel, you’ll love the new Virgin Red Rewards Card.

The highly anticipated credit card, powered by Synchrony and Mastercard, landed in the US today. Now, you can earn Virgin Points on every purchase and turn everyday spending into unforgettable adventures with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Hotels, and Virgin Voyages.

To celebrate the launch, Virgin Red is offering a limited-time boarding bonus of 40,000 Virgin Points to new cardholders who spend $3,000 within the first 90 days. That’s enough for two round-trip flights across the pond!

Virgin Atlantic Airways

This one-of-a-kind card gives you the power to rack up Virgin Points across multiple Virgin brands, opening the door to extraordinary experiences. Whether you’re booking flights across the Atlantic, indulging in a luxurious hotel stay, or setting sail with Virgin Voyages, this card has you covered.

Here’s how you’ll earn Virgin Points:

Three Virgin Points for every $1 spent with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Hotels and Virgin Voyages.

Two Virgin Points for every $1 spent on dining, groceries, select streaming services, and EV charging.

One Virgin Point for every $1 spent everywhere else Mastercard is accepted.

Virgin Points can be redeemed for a wide range of rewards, from flights and hotels to everyday treats like movie tickets through Virgin Red and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club.

Jimmy Marble

For an annual fee of just $99, cardholders can choose from six exclusive Virgin perks twice a year, one can be selected when they spend $15,000 and another can be selected when they spend $30,000:

Flying Club reward voucher for a companion seat or a cabin upgrade on Virgin Atlantic.

One free night stay at a participating Virgin Hotels property.

One suite upgrade at a participating Virgin Hotels property.

Up to $300 bar tab with Virgin Voyages.

Blue Extras Perk Package with Virgin Voyages, including laundry service, an exclusive cocktail party, and daily coffee credits.

Designed to fit your unique travel style, you can even choose the same perk twice if you like!

And the perks don’t stop there:

No foreign transaction fees on overseas purchases.

2,500 Virgin Points when you add a loved one as an additional user (up to four users).

An anniversary bonus of 5,000 Virgin Points each year upon renewal.

Earn 25 Flying Club Tier Points for every $2,500 in eligible purchases (up to 50 Tier Points per month).

Enjoy a third night free after booking two nights at a participating Virgin Hotels property once a year.

Plus, you’ll have access to exclusive World Elite Mastercard® benefits, like Priceless Experiences, and Mastercard security protections.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Virgin’s brilliant travel companies to offer our US members the chance to turn the dollars they spend every day into Virgin Points. The Virgin Red Rewards Card will be the first of its kind in the industry to span flights, cruises, and hotels – it's your passport to more flights across the Atlantic, more voyaging around Caribbean hotspots, and more Bellinis at The Pool Club,” said Andrea Burchett, Chief Loyalty Officer and Managing Director for Virgin Red.

Ready for your next adventure? Residents of the 50 United States or D.C., 18 or older can find out more here.

Terms and Conditions

* Points based on a standard price for return flights in Economy. Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply. Subject to availability.

** Points required for redemption accurate at time of publication but subject to change and rewards are subject to availability.

The Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard® is only available to U.S residents, 18 or older. This communication is exempt from the general restriction under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) on the communication of invitations or inducements to engage in investment activity on the grounds that it is made or directed only at persons outside the UK and within the USA.

Virgin Red membership required to use Virgin Points. Certain benefits and rewards may also require membership of the loyalty program of the relevant Virgin company such as Virgin Atlantic Flying Club in the case of reward flights and upgrades. Terms apply.