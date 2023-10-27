Unlock Virgin Red: How to book Virgin Experience Days with Virgin Points

Welcome to Unlock Virgin Red: a place where you can learn all the best tips and tricks to get the most from your Virgin Points. Want to maximise your hard-earned points to spend on the things you love? These handy How To guides will help you do just that.

Within the Virgin Red app and website, we’ve got loads of ways to earn and spend with our friends at Virgin Experience Days. Either you can purchase your experience with money and earn Virgin Points, or you can spend your Virgin Points on a range of Virgin Experience Days directly through Virgin Red. You might earn points over time on your weekly shop, and then spend those points on a thrilling experience.

Better yet, Virgin Red members have the chance to win a year of Virgin Experience Days to make 2024 amazing. One lucky member will receive a Virgin Experience Days voucher worth £2,500 to spend on making memories with the ones they love. That could get you 16 family trips to a top theme park, five two-night glamping breaks with activities, or 25 laser tag adventures with pizza!*

Simply answer the question linked below between 23 October and 8 December 2023 to be in with a chance of winning – good luck!

Win a year of Virgin Experience Days with Virgin Red Go big in 2024

How to earn points with Virgin Experience Days

You can earn Virgin Points by booking a Virgin Experience Day, whether it’s something relaxing, thrilling or to learn something new.

Here’s how to do it:

Filter the ‘Earn’ section of the Virgin Red app or website by ‘Entertainment and Experiences’. Select ‘Virgin Experience Days’ Click ‘Get points’ Check the terms and conditions and visit the merchant website via Virgin Red. Browse and shop on the Virgin Experience Days website. To earn Virgin Points, you need to make your purchase through the Virgin Experience Days website within one browsing session. Unless stated, you will not earn points through the Virgin Experience Days app. You'll earn your Virgin Points once we've confirmed your purchase. Your points will usually show as pending within 5 working days, and will usually be confirmed within 45 days.

Be aware that there are certain experiences which do not earn Virgin Points. Take a look at the handy list here.

How to spend points on Virgin Experience Days

If you want to spend your points on a Virgin Experience Day, Virgin Red has selected a few that might be to your taste. We’ve got a range of experiences such as weekends away, adrenaline-fueled activities, and Virgin Experience Days Collections for you to dig your teeth into.

Here’s how to do it:

Filter the ‘Spend’ section of the Virgin Red app or website by ‘Entertainment and Experiences’. Scroll through the spend section of the Virgin Red website or app. Select the experience you want to spend Virgin Points on. Check the terms and conditions and click ‘Redeem’. Receive your Virgin Experience Days voucher code.

If you want to view your order, go to ‘My Rewards’ in the Virgin Red app, and then ‘Orders’. Here you’ll see a list of all things you’ve spent Virgin Points on with Virgin Red.

What’s next?

Whether you’ve earned or spent points on your Virgin Experience day, you’ll need to follow the same steps to book your experience.

To book your experience, please visit the ‘My Voucher’ section of the Virgin Experience Days website. You will be asked to create a Virgin Experience Days Account to be able to proceed. If you already have an account, you can log into that existing account. You will need to have your serial number and pin number at the ready, and then click on ‘Activate to view booking instructions’. This will then ask you to fill in some details, and once your voucher has been activated you will be able to view the full product information and booking instructions.

Experiences are booked directly with Virgin Experience Days’ suppliers who fulfil your experience. So the booking instructions will advise you to book directly with them, whether this be via their own online booking portal, by email or by phone. We recommend booking as far in advance as possible to ensure you get your preferred date, but the product information will tell you the recommended lead booking time for your exact experience. All experiences must be booked and taken before their expiry date.

For more tips and tricks on how to make the most of your Virgin red membership, read the rest of the Unlock Virgin Red guides.

*estimates based on currently available experiences for four.