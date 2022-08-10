Unlock Virgin Red: how to convert your Tesco Clubcard points into Virgin Points

Your Tesco spend - big or small - just got more rewarding. With Virgin Red, you can auto-convert your Tesco Clubcard vouchers into Virgin Points.

How many Virgin Points can I earn with Tesco Clubcard?

You’ll earn 2.5 Virgin Points per £1 you spend in Tesco Stores and on Tesco.com.

Virgin Atlantic & Tesco Clubcard

So, if you spend £500 per month in store and collect 500 Clubcard points, you can convert this into 1,250 Virgin Points. Over time, these points could stack up into a whole range of rewards.

Auto convert your Clubcard vouchers into points

If you already have Clubcard vouchers you can exchange them for Virgin Points by simply logging on to the Tesco Clubcard website.

Register for Tesco Clubcard or sign in. Click on 'Clubcard Account' in the top navigation, scroll down to select the ‘Voucher Schemes’ page and then select the ‘Virgin Points’ box and enter your Virgin Atlantic Flying Club number. You can exchange any Clubcard vouchers you already have, then on your next quarterly Clubcard statement your points will automatically be converted into Virgin Points. Please note, the minimum transaction value for auto-exchange is £1.50 in Clubcard vouchers which gets you 375 Virgin Points.

This is an easy way to build up those points without the hassle of having to keep logging on when you get your Clubcard vouchers.

Turn your Clubcard vouchers manually into points

You can manually turn your Clubcard vouchers into Virgin Points whenever you like, not just when you receive your Clubcard statement.

Choose the value of vouchers you would like to exchange and click 'add to basket'. Your points will then be credited to your Flying Club account within 28 days. Please note, the minimum transaction value for manual exchanges is £2.50 in Clubcard vouchers which gets you 625 Virgin Points.

