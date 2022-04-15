Unlock Virgin Red: How to earn Virgin Points with a Virgin Money M Plus Account or Club M Account

Virgin Money is a full-service digital bank, offering products and services to meet the full range of customers' retail and business banking needs. By making banking better, Virgin Money seeks to deliver on its purpose of 'Making you happier about money'.

When it comes to banking, if you want an honest deal with no surprises, that’s where Virgin Money comes in. They’ll always tell you the things you really need to know up front. When Virgin Red members switch to a Virgin Money M Plus Account, you can now earn 20,000 Virgin Points.Terms apply.

If you’re not a Virgin Red member yet, you can sign up via Virgin Red, or through the Virgin Money website.

Whether you’re looking to indulge in a thrilling mustang blast experience, or treat yourself to a truffle-making experience at home, you can earn points just for switching your account.

It’s super easy and will be done in a few simple clicks. Here’s how…

Apply online for an M Plus (or Club M) Account, then complete the next steps within 45 days of your account opening date. Download and log into the Virgin Money mobile banking app. Switch your existing current account to us using the Current Account Switch Service, including at least two Direct Debits. Save £1,000 into your M Plus (or Club M) Saver and keep this in your account until we email your Virgin Red promo code to you.

What’s next?

Once your account is open and you’ve met all the qualifying terms (see full terms here), Virgin Money will email you a promo code to redeem in the Virgin Red app or website. Then all you have to do is turn them into unforgettable experiences.

Terms

UK, 18+. Apply online.

Switch to M Plus or Club M with 2 direct debits, login to app, pay £1k into linked savings.

Complete within 45 days of opening.

Excl. M account, existing M, M Plus and Club M customers, closures since 31/01/22 & those who’ve taken up previous bundles or Virgin Red offers for switching to Virgin Money.

Terms apply, may be withdrawn.

Subject to availability. Virgin Money is a trading name of Clydesdale Bank PLC.

Additional information

M Plus and Club M Account 2.02% AER (2.00% gross per annum variable) on up to £1k, paid monthly.

M Plus Saver and Club M Saver 1.00% AER / gross on balances up to £25,000. 0.50% AER / gross on balances above £25,000. Rates are variable, interest paid quarterly.

AER (Annual Equivalent Rate) illustrates the rate if interest is paid and compounded once a year.

Gross rate doesn’t take account of tax payable.

This offer is subject to availability. Just so you know, Virgin Money can remove the offer at any time, however they'll try to give you notice if they can. If you apply while the offer is still available and everything checks out, you'll be accepted. Or if Virgin Money withdraws the offer when you're in the middle of meeting the conditions, you'll still qualify - you just need to meet the rest of the conditions listed below in this article within 45 days of the date you opened your account.