Virgin Atlantic guarantees a minimum of 12 reward seats on every flight

When you’ve earned enough Virgin Points to travel somewhere special, you want to make sure you can get the seat you want. That’s why Virgin Atlantic is guaranteeing a minimum of 12 reward seats on every flight, helping you to book your dream trip.

What is a reward seat?

Reward seats are seats on flights that can be booked using Virgin Points. When you book a reward seat, you’ll cover the airfare balance with your points. The rest of the balance covers taxes, fees and carrier imposed surcharges* and you’ll pay this with money.

This makes reward seats a much more affordable way of travelling to some of the most sought-after destinations in the world, such as Orlando and the Caribbean.

And, if you’re short of points, Virgin Red and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club have tons of ways to earn points and boost your balance.

Shutterstock Virgin Atlantic Shutterstock Virgin Atlantic

Using your points to book

All you need to book a reward seat is enough points to get you to where you want to go. If you're not sure you’ve got enough points, you can use Virgin Atlantic's Virgin Points Calculator to see where you can go with your balance, or how many points you need to get there.

For Virgin Red members

Find your dream destinations in the ‘Spend’ section of the Virgin Red app. For any destinations not listed, please visit Virgin Atlantic’s route network. If you haven’t already done so, join Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club, then link your Flying Club account via the accounts section in Virgin Red. Join on virginatlantic.com. You can book reward flights online. Just remember to log in to your Flying Club account. Then select ‘Show Price In: Points’ when you’re searching for your flight (see more information in the ‘For Flying Club members’ section below). Your Virgin Points will be deducted from your account when you book.

For Flying Club members

Go to the Reward Seats section of the Virgin Atlantic website. Scroll down to the Standard and Peak Season tables to see how many points you need for your dream destination and what time of year you can go. Ready to book? Click ‘Search flights’ and you’ll be directed to a page where you can search for a destination. Add in the destination and departure locations, along with the departure dates. Select Points under the 'Advanced Search' and the desired cabin - either Economy, Premium or Upper Class. Once you’ve added all your information, click the arrow and browse the reward seats available to you.

What availability is there?

Virgin Atlantic guarantees a minimum of 12 reward seats on every flight for Flying Club members to book with Virgin Points:

8 seats in Economy

2 seats in Premium Economy

2 seats in Upper Class

These seats will be allocated as reward seats when the flight is put on sale. Book fast to reserve your reward seat, so you don’t miss out. If there are no reward seats available when you’re looking to book, check back because often more do get released during the flight selling period. Reward flights are subject to availability.

If these reward seats are sold out you can still use your points as part payment on a normal flight – starting from 3,000 Virgin Points.

Shutterstock

Virgin Atlantic’s guaranteed seats will make it easier to enjoy your Virgin Points. But remember, just like all seats, once they’re gone, they’re gone, so start planning and book as early as you can to avoid disappointment.

The small print

Take a look at the Flying Club terms and conditions .

Reward flights are subject to availability.

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership required.

* Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges vary according to choice of cabin, departure airport, destination and date(s) of travel and are subject to change.