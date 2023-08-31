How to upgrade a flight with Virgin Points

Want to use your Virgin Points to jet around the world? And fancy living the ultimate high life in Upper Class? With Virgin Atlantic’s upgrades, the toughest choice is choosing where to go.

You could visit ‘The Mother City’ of Cape Town and channel your inner adventurer, soak up the sun in Barbados, experience the thrills of Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando, or take a wacky city break in Austin. Wherever you want to travel to, your Virgin Points mean upgrades, and upgrades mean travelling like a rockstar.

Please note that upgrades depend on reward seat availability in the higher cabins on board your flight.

How can I access my Virgin Points?

Did you know you can link your Virgin Red and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club accounts and access double the benefits? Use your points earned from flying on loads of rewards with Virgin Red or use your points earned through everyday spending with Virgin Red to jet around the world with Virgin Atlantic.

Just add your Flying Club number in the ‘Personal Details’ section of the Virgin Red app.

So if you’re a Virgin Red member and not a Flying Club member, join Flying Club. If you’re a Flying Club member but not a Virgin Red member, sign up to Virgin Red and link your accounts. Once your accounts are linked, you’ll see your Virgin Points within both Virgin Red and Flying Club, unlocking access to loads more rewards.

How do I upgrade my flight with Virgin Points?

One of the questions we get asked most is: How can I upgrade my flight? Well, it’s easy, AND you can do it with your Virgin Points.

To use Virgin Points to upgrade your flight, you’ll need to have a booking on a flight paid in full with money, or using Points Plus Money. If you’ve saved enough Virgin Points and there is availability in the higher cabin (Premium or Upper Class), the flight can be upgraded*. So if you’ve already made your booking on a reward flight, unfortunately you cannot upgrade.

Virgin Atlantic guarantees a minimum of 12 reward seats on every flight, helping you to book your dream trip. These seats will be allocated as reward seats when the flight is put on sale. Book fast to reserve your reward seat, so you don’t miss out. If there are not reward seats available when you’re looking to book, check back because often more do get released during the flight selling period. If these reward seats are sold out you can still use your points as part payment on a normal flight from 3,000 Virgin Points with Points Plus Money.

Booking an upgrade

Upgrade points prices (plus taxes, fees and surcharges) vary by destination and cabin classes. For example:

Economy to Premium: 7,000 points** plus taxes, fees and charges of £104*** (London to Tel Aviv)

Premium to Upper Class: 25,000 points** plus taxes, fees and charges of £330*** (London to Miami)

Economy to Upper Class: 37,500 points** plus taxes, fees and charges of £434*** (London to New York)

For more information about upgrading with Virgin Points, take a look at the Flying Club upgrade table.

Earning tier points on upgrades with Flying Club

Even though the upgraded booking becomes a reward seat booking when you upgrade to Premium or Upper Class, the fare rules from the original ticket purchase apply, so you’ll still earn Virgin Points and Tier Points based on the original ticket purchase price.

Once you’ve earned your points, you can either spend them on more holidays, or head over to Virgin Red for a range of rewards. Make sure you’re first in line to see the latest releases (20,000 Virgin Points could earn you 14 VUE film tickets)or enjoy a six-month Rebel Book Club membership (11,200 Virgin Points) plus a paintballing day for four (7,750 Virgin Points). Alternatively, treat yourself to a 12-bottle case of Virgin Wines to enjoy from your sofa for 19,000 Virgin Points.

So travel in style and spend your hard earned points on treats for the everyday.

Terms and conditions

* Please note: Taxes, fees and carrier imposed surcharges apply to all reward flights and vary according to choice of cabin, departure airport, destination and date(s) of travel and are subject to change. Upgrades are subject to reward seat availability in the upgraded cabin (the same as when you purchase a reward seat with Virgin Points). Bookings cannot be upgraded if the original booking was an Economy Light booking.

**Points based on standard season price for a one-way flight.

***Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges are based on one-way flights and are correct as of 06.06.2023 but subject to change.