New year, new travel wishlist; The best ways to travel with Virgin Red

New Year’s resolutions come in all shapes and sizes. From improving your wellbeing and learning niche new skills, to our favourite task of scratching new destinations off our travel wishlist.

Whether your plans include flying across the world to discover tropical islands or uncovering the hidden gems of the UK, let Virgin Red whet your appetite for what you can achieve and experience.

Shutterstock

More trips, more culture

If your goal this year is to see as much of the world as you can - without quitting your job and becoming a nomad - then European city breaks could be the way to go. With a delicious buffet of choices right on your doorstep, you can be in a new city, tucking into a culture-filled weekend or treating yourself to a shopping spree in a matter of hours. Your city breaks can be tailored to any and all of your wants and needs, and when you book a stay with Booking.com, you'll earn eight points per £1.

Shutterstock

Fewer, bigger, better

We know sometimes a short trip doesn’t quite scratch the itch, and whether you’ve been dreaming of sipping pina coladas in the Caribbean or exploring coast-to-coast in the USA, your next big trip is waiting for you.

And why not fly there in style? Virgin Atlantic is the long-haul traveller’s best friend, with dream destinations like Barbados, the Maldives, or New York. Onboard you’re guaranteed warm, welcoming service, award-winning entertainment, thoughtful design touches and stylish comfort for the best experience in the sky, no matter which cabin you fly.

Too much choice?

If you’re unsure where to go we suggest speaking with Virgin Holidays – the team will help you organise your dream trip with the perfect package. From the destination, to the hotel, flights, activities and everything else, they can take care of all the fuss so you can focus on having all the fun. While you’re at it, add an extra star or two to the hotels you’re looking at because, a) why not? b) you deserve it.

And how about Virgin Voyages? The luxury, adults-only with a difference can sail you around the Caribbean where you can enjoy breathtaking beaches, delicious rum punch and reggae beats. From Barbados to Antigua, each Caribbean island has a unique history, but they all share a warm hospitality, a love for music and carnivals, and a laid-back vibe.

Shutterstock

Stay close to home

But sometimes exploring your home country can be just as rewarding as going away - and virtually admin-free. So if you're keen to conquer the UK and find hidden gems, we’ve got you covered.

Virgin Trains Ticketing can get you where you’d like to go without changing your currency or your time zone, all with no booking fees and split ticketing options.

Whatever your travel goal for 2024 is, as a Virgin Red member, there’s a whole world of rewards to discover.