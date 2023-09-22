7 magnificent reasons to visit the Maldives

Made up of 1,200 coral islands surrounded by crystal clear waters, the Maldives has beauty and adventure in equal measure. A popular destination thanks to its stunning beaches and perfect year-round weather, the Maldives is heaven for adventure-seekers, honeymooners and everyone in between.

Swim with sharks

Surrounded by the Indian Ocean, the Maldives has plenty of options to see and swim with sharks. With over 26 species of shark including whale, grey reef and tiger, it’s a must to get close to these incredible mammals – and it’s pretty safe, too.

But if you’d rather keep a distance, spinner dolphins are commonplace in the Maldives and there are numerous tour options to see them jump, swim and travel in pods.

Shutterstock

Dive into Dhivehi cuisine

A fusion of Sri Lankan and Indian food, the food of the Maldives is known as Dhivehi cuisine, and there’s plenty to whet your appetite. Given the location, seafood is a staple with coconut being a prominent ingredient in popular dishes. Try the Mas Huni, a nutty smoked tuna dish, banana flower salad, fried yams, and Bis Keemiya, a delicious afternoon snack similar to a spring roll or samosa.

Eat under the sea

Speaking of food, have you ever eaten food fresh from the sea while sitting under it? Opened in 2005, the Ithaa restaurant is five metres below sea level and the transparent roof offers a 270-degree panoramic underwater views as meals are enjoyed. This is a luxury option for guests who want a dining experience to remember.

Visit the Vaadhoo Island

Located around five miles from Male International Airport, Vaadhoo Island is a must-visit. As one of the Raa Atoll islands, it’s famous for the bioluminescent water, aka ‘sea of stars’, that gives the water a brilliant blue sparkle at night. It can be experienced yearly and given it only takes a 15-minute speedboat to get there, it’s on every visitor's wish list.

Shutterstock

Catch sight of the coral reef

The underwater world of the Maldives has a biodiverse environment equal to rainforests, with over 1,000 species of fish and nearly 200 species of hard coral, and it has to be seen to be believed. Kuda Kalhi, Malé Atoll, Alimatha and Lankanfinolhu Island are great options for seeing different types of reefs, but heed advice from the locals so you can enjoy its beauty without disturbing the environment.

Shutterstock

Make time for Majeedhee Magu

While the Maldives may not be primarily known as a shopping destination, it’s a great way to immerse yourself in the culture while picking up some beautiful pieces. Majeedhee Magu is a sprawling street market in the centre of the city offering heirlooms and jewellery, along with traditional Maldives’ dress known as libaas. Soak up the bustling atmosphere and immerse yourself in everything it offers before heading to the beach.

Relax on the beach

Let’s face it: nobody goes to the Maldives unless they love a beach day, and the islands have plenty of them. After a lagoon? Try the Baros Island. Want to see emerald water? Go to Kandolhu Island. Keen for tranquillity? Visit Baros. Love to jetski? Vabbinfaru Island Beaches is for you. The list is endless so grab a towel, stock up on sun cream and get out there.

Shutterstock

Virgin Atlantic will operate a winter seasonal three-times-weekly service to the Maldives from London Heathrow.

