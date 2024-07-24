Virgin Atlantic completes $17bn fleet transformation with seven new Airbus A330-900s

In its constant pursuit of providing the best experience in the skies, Virgin Atlantic has confirmed an order of seven Airbus A330-900s.

The order also completes Virgin Atlantic’s $17 billion fleet transformation, with the airline operating one of the youngest and cleanest fleets across the Atlantic. Indeed, by 2028, Virgin Atlantic will operate a mixed fleet of 45 next-generation aircraft, with an average age of just 6.4 years, and will gradually retire its A330-300s from September 2024. The new A330-900s are designed to be 13% more fuel and carbon efficient to bring Virgin Atlantic closer to its net-zero ambitions.

The seven new Airbuses will be delivered from 2027 and builds upon the initial A330neo order made in 2019, when Virgin Atlantic became the first UK airline to order the aircraft type. Virgin Atlantic currently operates five A330-900s flying to exciting destinations like New York, Boston and Miami. A further three aircraft will be delivered later this year, and four more will arrive by the end of 2026.

Reflecting on the announcement, Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said: “Flying the youngest fleet is the most readily available and significant lever towards decarbonising long-haul aviation and we are proud to operate one of the youngest and most fuel and carbon efficient fleets across the Atlantic.

“Our special partnership with Airbus began with the arrival of ‘Lady in Red’ in 1993, with our most recent arrival, ‘Ruby Rebel’, arriving to mark our 40th birthday this year. Virgin Atlantic has flown more than 60 Airbus tails in the last three decades. While not first to the party, they’ve been our main dance partner, making our customers smile ever since.”

Virgin Atlantic

Airbus Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Aircraft, Christian Scherer said: “We are grateful for Virgin Atlantic’s decision to expand its A330neo fleet as part of its strategy to have the youngest fleet across the Atlantic. The A330neo not only delivers unbeatable operational seat mile cost and an exceptional passenger experience, it also greatly enhances Virgin Atlantic’s fleet efficiency and contributes to their sustainability journey. We look forward to continuing this smooth and successful collaboration for many years to come."

