Changing business for good: behind Virgin Atlantic’s 16-year pursuit of sustainable aviation fuels

Virgin Atlantic has led the charge on developing commercial sustainable aviation fuel for more than 15 years. In 2023, they flew the first commercial transatlantic flight using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to show the world what’s possible. This is how we change aviation (and business) for good.

What we achieved:

Delivered the first commercial flight across the Atlantic on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel, proving it's a safe drop-in replacement for fossil fuel

Created an industry leading consortium including Rolls Royce, Boeing and the Rocky Mountain Institute.

Showed what radical collaboration across business, government and civil society can achieve.

Demonstrated that there is a viable route to SAF, which is a key lever in decarbonising aviation

Virgin Atlantic

The world will always assume something can’t be done, until you do it. The spirit of innovation is getting out there and trying to prove that there’s a better way of doing things that benefits everyone. A brilliant example of this is Virgin Atlantic’s more than 15-year pursuit of alternative aviation fuels, culminating in the world’s first commercial transatlantic flight, powered by 100% SAF.

Jon Walker is the Chief Pilot (Boeing) at Virgin Atlantic and was the pilot for Flight100 in November2023. He was involved in the process from its conception all the way through to delivery.

This flight was a year in the making but flew like any other flight you’ve been on. Virgin has a proud history of innovation in the aviation space, and this flight is the latest example. The most important thing we can do right now is play the role of advocate – this flight is proof that alternative fuels can be used as a safe, drop-in replacement for fossil-derived jet fuel.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic is committed to finding more sustainable ways to fly, taking action across every part of the journey. It has one of the youngest, most efficient fleets in the sky as well as its track record for leading on the development of alternative and more sustainable fuels at scale. Flying from London to New York, Flight100 demonstrated the capability of Sustainable Aviation Fuel as a safe alternative to traditional jet fuel, compatible with today’s engines, airframe and fuel infrastructure. This was a pivotal moment for the industry as it demonstrated to airlines, airports and partners that alternative fuels are not just a futuristic concept, but a tangible part of the solution to reaching Net Zero. This is how we Change Business for Good.

In the run up to the flight, Virgin Atlantic and a team of industry leading partners spent 12 months testing, developing, and implementing a blend of alternative fuels that could work as a direct fuel replacement in existing engines and infrastructure.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin has always believed that if you can show the world something can be done, it will spur action. SAF is the only mid-term viable solution for decarbonising long-haul aviation, but as things stand, there is not enough being made. It will take everyone coming together, including the fuel industry and governments, to scale SAF. This is the defining challenge of the aviation sector, and Virgin Atlantic is driving the innovation head-first. Shai Weiss, Chief Executive Officer, Virgin Atlantic said:

It’s taken radical collaboration to get here and we’re proud to have reached this important milestone, but we need to push further.

Richard Branson said: “Virgin Atlantic has been challenging the status quo and pushing the aviation industry to never settle and do better since 1984. Fast forward nearly 40 years, that pioneering spirit continues to be Virgin Atlantic’s beating heart as it pushes the boundaries from carbon fibre aircraft and fleet upgrades to alternative fuels.”

Virgin Atlantic

At a time when sustainable business action is vital for the planet, for communities impacted by climate change, and for consumer choice, and future-proofing entire industries this flight was a historic step in the right direction.

If enough SAF is made it, Virgin Atlantic will fly it. Flight100 proved it.