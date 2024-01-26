Menu
Companies

Virgin Galactic

Visit Virgin GalacticOpen in new tabVirgin Galactic careersOpen in new tabFly with usOpen in new tab
Virgin Galactic
The spaceline for Earth

Virgin Galactic is the world’s first commercial spaceline, and our purpose is to connect people across the globe to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel. We believe that spaceflight has the unique ability to shift our perspectives, our technology, and even our trajectory as a species. As the spaceline for Earth, we aim to transform access to space for the benefit of humankind; to reveal the wonder of space to more people than ever before. Join us, and help pioneer this exciting new space age for humanity.

We’re comprised of hundreds of dedicated and passionate professionals all working towards the same mission – to be the Spaceline for Earth. We believe we can inspire future generations and make it possible to experience our planet from a different perspective.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies

These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in.

We recognise that the answers to many of the challenges we face in sustaining life on our beautiful, but fragile, planet lie in making better use of space. That’s why we seek to inspire young people through space-inspired Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiatives. Galactic Unite is an outreach initiative that’s come from a unique collaboration between the Future Astronaut community and Virgin’s non-profit foundation, Virgin Unite. Together we seek to drive a positive change for young people by channelling our collective energy and resources – working to ensure that future generations are equipped to apply the space perspective to earth’s greatest challenges.

Find out more at Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic

Latest Virgin Galactic stories

Virgin Galactic astronauts on-board the Galactic 06 spaceflight
Virgin companies
Virgin Galactic completes 11th successful spaceflight
26 January 2024
Virgin Galactic's spaceship on the Unity 25 spaceflight
Virgin companies
Virgin Galactic announces January commercial spaceflight
20 December 2023
Virgin Galactic_2023_Galactic 05 space mission_zero gravity_crew
Virgin companies
Virgin Galactic completes successful research spaceflight
2 November 2023
Virgin Galactic announces its next spaceflight
Virgin companies
Virgin Galactic announces research mission flight window
19 October 2023
Virgin Galactic's Galactic 04 space mission rocket fire
Virgin companies
Virgin Galactic completed fifth successful human spaceflight in five months
6 October 2023
Virgin Galactic
Virgin companies
Virgin Galactic announces new spaceflight window
14 September 2023

Related Virgin Companies

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Red

Virgin Unite

See all Virgin Companies