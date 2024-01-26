Virgin Galactic is the world’s first commercial spaceline, and our purpose is to connect people across the globe to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel. We believe that spaceflight has the unique ability to shift our perspectives, our technology, and even our trajectory as a species. As the spaceline for Earth, we aim to transform access to space for the benefit of humankind; to reveal the wonder of space to more people than ever before. Join us, and help pioneer this exciting new space age for humanity.

We’re comprised of hundreds of dedicated and passionate professionals all working towards the same mission – to be the Spaceline for Earth. We believe we can inspire future generations and make it possible to experience our planet from a different perspective.

We recognise that the answers to many of the challenges we face in sustaining life on our beautiful, but fragile, planet lie in making better use of space. That’s why we seek to inspire young people through space-inspired Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiatives. Galactic Unite is an outreach initiative that’s come from a unique collaboration between the Future Astronaut community and Virgin’s non-profit foundation, Virgin Unite. Together we seek to drive a positive change for young people by channelling our collective energy and resources – working to ensure that future generations are equipped to apply the space perspective to earth’s greatest challenges.

