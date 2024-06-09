Virgin Galactic completes 12th successful spaceflight

Virgin Galactic has completed its second spaceflight of 2024 and 12th mission to date, carrying one researcher and three private astronauts. Yesterday’s ‘Galactic 07’ flight marks Virgin Galactic’s seventh research mission with VSS Unity again serving as a suborbital lab for space-based scientific research.

Onboard ‘Galactic 07’ were:

Astronaut 027 – Tuva Cihangir Atasever, Turkish Space Agency (TUA) astronaut and Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) Backup Mission Specialist

Astronaut 028 – Anand “Andy” Harish Sadhwani, California, USA

Astronaut 029 – Irving Izchak Pergament, New York, USA

Astronaut 030 – Giorgio Manenti, Italy

VSS Unity was piloted by Commander Nicola Pecile and Pilot Jameel Janjua. VMS Eve was piloted by Commander Andy Edgell and Pilot C.J. Sturckow.

Michellle Mendiola

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said: “Watching our pioneering spaceship VSS Unity return from space on its final commercial flight was a breathtaking and proud moment, as we celebrate the ship’s unprecedented achievements in human spaceflight and build momentum for the rollout of our first Delta-class ships in 2026.”

Richard Branson was on the flightline in New Mexico to welcome the new astronauts back to Spaceport America, along with the crew from the Virgin founder’s spaceflight, Unity 22.

Loved being on the flightline at Spaceport America to watch @VirginGalactic complete its 12th successful spaceflight – congratulations team and welcome to the club new astronauts. pic.twitter.com/906fZiQu6B — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) June 9, 2024

On today’s flight, Atasever flew with three human-tended experiments, including custom headgear with brain activity monitoring sensors to collect physiological data related to human spaceflight; a dosimeter; and two commercially available insulin pens to examine the ability to administer accurate insulin doses in microgravity. He also participated in four investigations carried out by Turkish researchers on the ground to understand physiological changes during suborbital spaceflight. Atasever said:

“I am beyond grateful to have represented my country on ‘Galactic 07’ and conduct groundbreaking research that will impact future space missions. The successful completion of Ax-3 and now ‘Galactic 07’ is just the beginning of Türkiye’s space endeavors. May our people at home continue to be inspired and dream beyond the stars.”

‘Galactic 07’ also flew two autonomous rack-mounted payloads supported by NASA’s Flight Opportunities program – a Purdue University experiment to study propellant slosh for spacecraft propulsion applications and a University of California, Berkeley experiment to test new 3D printing technology while in microgravity.

Virgin Galactic

The flight was Virgin Galactic’s seventh spaceflight carrying microgravity and space-based research, following last year’s research missions – ‘Galactic 05’ with US Planetary Scientist Dr. Alan Stern and US Payload Specialist and Bioastronautics Researcher Kellie Gerardi, and ‘Galactic 01’ with the Italian Air Force and National Research Council.

Virgin Galactic

Building on VSS Unity’s unrivaled record in commercial human spaceflight (32 total flights including 12 to space), the company is now producing its fourth-generation and most advanced spaceships, the Delta class, expected to enter commercial service in 2026.