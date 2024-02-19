Menu
Challenging the unacceptable

Virgin Unite is the independent non-profit foundation of the Virgin Group – uniting people and entrepreneurial ideas to create opportunities for a better world.

Virgin Unite started with the aim of bringing people together to turn challenges into opportunities and to always push boundaries that make both business and the world better.

The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship relaunch in Kingston, Jamaica
A small, blue booklet from The B Team about their 100% Human at Work initiative. In white on the front cover it says '100% Human at Work Gathering'
The B Team - 100% Human at Work. Image from Victoria Dawe
Eve Branson wearing a green scarf in between two ladies with red and yellow headscarves
Eve Branson with two young artisans at the Tansghart Craft Centre
A diver takes a photo of a shark
Ocean Unite is working to safeguard at least 30% of the worlds ocean by 2030. Image from William Winram.
Caribbean Climate Accelerator Launch
Caribbean Climate Accelerator Launch

From climate change with The B Team, to human rights with The Elders, from supporting local communities with the Eve Branson Foundation, to preserving the world’s ocean – Virgin Unite believe that when the right people come together, transformation is possible – and that through collaboration, solutions to the world’s most complex issues are within our grasp.

Find out more at Virgin Unite.

Latest Virgin Unite stories

A man stocks shelves at a food bank
Virgin Unite
How Virgin's Local Legends are supporting foodbanks across the UK
19 February 2024
Temporary accommodation set up in Imi Oughlad in Morocco's High Atlas Mountains
Virgin Unite
Virgin Unite partners with the Outdoor Industries Association to support Morocco on road to recovery
15 February 2024
Crisis Text Line
Virgin Unite
How communities can support young people experiencing mental health crisis
7 February 2024
Patients line up to receive treatment for trachoma. Overall, the Accelerate programme has supported nearly 700 trachoma surgeries in Benin, helping the country to eliminate this disease as a public health problem.
Virgin Unite
World NTD Day: Unite, Act, Eliminate
30 January 2024
End gender-based violence - Unite BVI
Virgin Unite
Girl empowerment and the prevention of gender-based violence in the British Virgin Islands
27 January 2024
Unite BVI
Virgin Unite
Unite BVI supports Mindfulness Mural competition
19 January 2024

