Virgin Unite
Virgin Unite is the independent non-profit foundation of the Virgin Group – uniting people and entrepreneurial ideas to create opportunities for a better world.
Virgin Unite started with the aim of bringing people together to turn challenges into opportunities and to always push boundaries that make both business and the world better.
From climate change with The B Team, to human rights with The Elders, from supporting local communities with the Eve Branson Foundation, to preserving the world’s ocean – Virgin Unite believe that when the right people come together, transformation is possible – and that through collaboration, solutions to the world’s most complex issues are within our grasp.
Find out more at Virgin Unite.