Virgin Unite is the independent non-profit foundation of the Virgin Group – uniting people and entrepreneurial ideas to create opportunities for a better world.

Virgin Unite started with the aim of bringing people together to turn challenges into opportunities and to always push boundaries that make both business and the world better.

The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship relaunch in Kingston, Jamaica The B Team - 100% Human at Work. Image from Victoria Dawe Eve Branson with two young artisans at the Tansghart Craft Centre Ocean Unite is working to safeguard at least 30% of the worlds ocean by 2030. Image from William Winram. Caribbean Climate Accelerator Launch

From climate change with The B Team, to human rights with The Elders, from supporting local communities with the Eve Branson Foundation, to preserving the world’s ocean – Virgin Unite believe that when the right people come together, transformation is possible – and that through collaboration, solutions to the world’s most complex issues are within our grasp.

