Book your flight in the Virgin Atlantic sale

An image of a smiling man riding a bike on holiday
Virgin Atlantic
by Limara Salt
22 January 2024

For a limited time Virgin Atlantic are offering Virgin Red members the chance to save 20% on reward seats booked using Virgin Points between 19 January 2024 and 31 January 2024. 

Whether you’re craving some winter sun or are looking ahead to your dream summer holiday, network-wide Virgin Atlantic routes* are included in the sale and applicable to Economy, Premium and Upper Class reward seat bookings or upgrades booked during the offer period.  

An image of a smiling man riding a bike on holiday

Book a Virgin Atlantic reward seat

UK members
US members

What is a reward seat?  

A reward seat is when you cover the full airfare of your Virgin Atlantic flight with Virgin Points. All you need to pay for are the taxes, fees, and carrier-imposed surcharges – which vary according to dates, destination, and cabin. Enjoy a more rewarding way of travelling to some of the most sought-after destinations in the world – it would be rude not to.     

To grab a reward seat, make sure you're a member of both Virgin Red and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and link your accounts to sync your Virgin Points balance. Simply add your Flying Club number in the 'Personal details' section of the Virgin Red app and let your travel dreams take flight. But hurry, as reward seats are subject to availability!   

How do I book?   

Head over to the Virgin Atlantic website, where you can choose your destination and travel dates. Select 'Show Price in Points' under the 'Advanced search', followed by your desired cabin – either Economy, Premium or Upper Class. Finally, click the arrow and browse the reward seats available to you – at a 20% discount! 

An image of a group of people enjoying the sunset in New York
Shutterstock
An image of the São Paulo Cathedral
Shutterstock
An image of the River Thames with the London Eye and the Houses of Parliament in view.
Shutterstock
An image of Mysore Palace in Bengaluru
Shutterstock
An image of the Seattle Space Needle from the harbour
Instagram: @Elseaandme

Where can I go?   

Whether you want a city break, beach holiday or a dream family, Virgin Atlantic can take you there. With over 30 destinations across five continents there’s somewhere for everyone no matter what kind of traveller you are. Head Stateside to NYC, LA, Seattle, or Las Vegas for an amazing trip to the strip. How about the vibrant Brazilian city of São Paulo for art, culture and fabulous food? Further afar is Bengaluru, the third Indian city to be added to Virgin Atlantic’s roster, which promises beautiful gardens and lush architecture, while the Maldives is heaven for sun worshippers. Are you based in the US but always wanted to visit the UK? Hop across the pond to London for authentic afternoon tea, sightseeing and shopping on famous locations like Carnaby Street, Regent Street and Covent Garden. 

What are you waiting for? Sign up to Virgin Red and book a reward seat for a dream trip with Virgin Atlantic. 

*Valid on Virgin Atlantic marketed and operated routes only (flight number starts with VS), except flights to or from Tel Aviv, Austin, Delhi and Lagos. 

The small print  

Terms apply. Applicable to bookings between 19 January – 31 January 2024 for travel from 19 January 2024. Subject to availability. Taxes, fees and charges apply. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership required. 

Virgin Red

Virgin Atlantic

