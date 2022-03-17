Virgin Atlantic transports humanitarian aid to help Ukraine

Virgin Atlantic has teamed up with humanitarian non-profit Airlink and Missouri-based relief organisation Convoy of Hope to transport thousands of items of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

Through the partnership, more than 60,000lbs (over 27,200kg) of supplies, including food, hygiene kits, and baby care items, are being transported free of charge for Convoy of Hope.

“Convoy of Hope's partnership with Airlink is crucial to getting supplies into the hands of those affected by the crisis as quickly as possible,” said Ryan Grabill, Convoy of Hope’s senior director of international disaster services. “While many Ukrainians have escaped their country by seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, many more are still in Ukraine and cut off from nearly every standard supply chain mechanism on which they have come to rely. Airlink and Virgin Atlantic are making it possible for Convoy of Hope and our local partners to get needed supplies into people's hands in just a matter of days.”

Shai Weiss, CEO at Virgin Atlantic, added: “At Virgin Atlantic, we continue to consider all ways to use the power of our people and our planes to support those caught up in the conflict in Ukraine. By partnering with Airlink we are able to provide vital medical aid and humanitarian supplies for remaining civilians in Ukraine and refugees who have fled to bordering countries. Within days, this crucial shipment will be in the hands of those who need it most.”

Virgin Atlantic’s onboard donations are also being diverted to Save the Children’s Emergency Fund for Ukraine and its online fundraising campaign for the UNHCR Ukraine appeal is open, with the Virgin Atlantic Foundation matching donations up to £50,000.

Virgin Group support for Ukraine

Elsewhere in the Virgin Group, Virgin Red users can donate Virgin Points to The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). These donations will be converted into cash donations for UNHCR at a not-for-profit rate, and Virgin Red will double the cash value of donations made until 31 March 2022.

Virgin Plus has announced it is waiving all home phone and mobile post-paid long-distance charges for calls from Canada to Ukraine.

And Virgin Media O2 has removed charges for data used in Ukraine, it will also credit charges for calls and texts to and from Ukraine in the UK.

Virgin Wines is donating money to support the humanitarian aid effort in Ukraine. £12 from the sale of every case of its new Benevolent range of wines will be split between three charity partners: British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, The Leeway Domestic Abuse Charity and Bright Start.

Virgin Unite, which helped to facilitate these humanitarian flights, has also made donations to the Red Cross and Tabletochki and is looking at additional ways to support in the weeks to come.

Virgin Money is making it easier for Ukrainian refugees to open UK bank accounts. The bank will be ready to open accounts from Tuesday 29 March and details of the documentation required will be available on its website in Ukrainian, Russian and English. Pop into a Virgin Money store to speak to someone if you need any help.