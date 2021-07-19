Virgin Mobile Canada is now Virgin Plus

Virgin Mobile Canada has officially become Virgin Plus, reflecting its evolving service offerings beyond mobile.

For Members in Ontario and Quebec, these service offerings include internet and app-based TV service. And, for all Members across Canada, they can enjoy the hottest new phones, value-packed phone plans, award-winning customer service, and Member Benefits that give them deals on food, fashion, entertainment and money-can’t-buy experiences.

“Canadians want more from their service providers, and Virgin Plus is giving it to them,” Jennifer Posnikoff, head of brand and marketing communications at Virgin Plus, said. “Virgin Plus reflects the evolution of our brand beyond mobility to encompass mobile Internet and TV all from one provider. Plus, awesome Member Benefits and customer service.”

Virgin Mobile just got Plus’d. Mobile, plus Member Benefits, plus awesome service, plus so much more. Long Live Virgin Plus. pic.twitter.com/UJCCcfu2g5 — Virgin Plus (@virginplus) July 18, 2021

Members will continue to enjoy offerings like Sweet Pay, a payment programme that allows Members to pay for their phones over the course of 24 low monthly payments. And they’ll also be able to access easy account management with Virgin Plus’ award-winning app, which allows Members to easily pay bills, track data usage, and seamlessly manage add-ons.

“Virgin Plus wants to meet people where they’re at in their lives, and they’re talking more, streaming more, playing more, and ultimately living more,” said Virgin Group founder, Richard Branson. “Virgin Plus is so much more than just a telecommunications company – it’s providing Canadians with the ‘plus’ experience that they expect so they can live their lives to the fullest.”

As part of the VIP money-can’t-buy experiences, Virgin Plus is partnering with Virgin Radio to launch a four-week contest across Canada. From 19 July to 15 August, Virgin Radio listeners and Virgin Plus Members have a chance to win exciting weekly prizes, with the a five-night stay for two at Virgin Limited Edition’s Mahali Mzuri in Kenya, valued at $20,000, up for grabs. Virgin Plus Members will receive an exclusive bonus entry to double their chances to win by visiting virginplus.ca/memberbenefits.

Visit Virgin Plus to find out more and become a Member to gain access to all the benefits.