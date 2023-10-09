Menu
Virgin Plus Members stay connected on the move – now including Toronto subway

Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
9 October 2023

Virgin Plus Members can say goodbye to ending their conversations as they’re getting on the subway in Toronto.

Now, Members can text, call and scroll to their heart’s content in Toronto’s subway tunnels and stations (in select areas).

Stations and connecting tunnels that are covered on Line 1 include:

  • St. George

  • Museum

  • Queen’s Park

  • St. Patrick

  • Osgoode

  • St. Andrew

  • Union

  • King

And on Line 2 some of the stations with coverage are:

  • Keele

  • Dundas West

  • Lansdowne

  • Dufferin

  • Ossington

  • Christie

Visit Virgin Plus for the full list of stations and tunnels where Members can stay connected while travelling.

This is just one of the benefits of being a Virgin Plus Member. Members also enjoy discounts across food, entertainment, fashion, travel and more – including 25% off at Virgin Hotels.

Virgin Plus

