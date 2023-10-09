Virgin Plus Members stay connected on the move – now including Toronto subway

Virgin Plus Members can say goodbye to ending their conversations as they’re getting on the subway in Toronto.

Now, Members can text, call and scroll to their heart’s content in Toronto’s subway tunnels and stations (in select areas).

Stations and connecting tunnels that are covered on Line 1 include:

St. George

Museum

Queen’s Park

St. Patrick

Osgoode

St. Andrew

Union

King

And on Line 2 some of the stations with coverage are:

Keele

Dundas West

Lansdowne

Dufferin

Ossington

Christie

Visit Virgin Plus for the full list of stations and tunnels where Members can stay connected while travelling.

This is just one of the benefits of being a Virgin Plus Member. Members also enjoy discounts across food, entertainment, fashion, travel and more – including 25% off at Virgin Hotels.