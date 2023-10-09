Virgin Plus Members stay connected on the move – now including Toronto subway
Virgin Plus Members can say goodbye to ending their conversations as they’re getting on the subway in Toronto.
Now, Members can text, call and scroll to their heart’s content in Toronto’s subway tunnels and stations (in select areas).
Stations and connecting tunnels that are covered on Line 1 include:
St. George
Museum
Queen’s Park
St. Patrick
Osgoode
St. Andrew
Union
King
And on Line 2 some of the stations with coverage are:
Keele
Dundas West
Lansdowne
Dufferin
Ossington
Christie
Visit Virgin Plus for the full list of stations and tunnels where Members can stay connected while travelling.
This is just one of the benefits of being a Virgin Plus Member. Members also enjoy discounts across food, entertainment, fashion, travel and more – including 25% off at Virgin Hotels.