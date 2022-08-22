Virgin Fibra is on a mission to make home internet connections simpler.

Virgin Fibra is a brand-new Virgin company launched to the Italian broadband market in 2022. Virgin Fibra is working with Open Fiber to provide connections using only pure fiber – also known as FTTH.

Virgin Fibra will offer high performance, simplicity and transparency, with a clear pricing policy and an entirely digital and simple subscription process.

Whether you’re gaming, working from home, streaming, or enjoying an online workout – or doing all four at once – Virgin Fibra can provide the service to keep you connected.

Visit Virgin Fibra to find out more.