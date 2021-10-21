Virgin Megastore has one of the richest histories of all the Virgin brands. Originally founded in 1976 by Richard Branson as a record store on Oxford Street, London, the first Megastore was opened in 1979 at the end of Oxford Street and Tottenham Court Road.

Virgin Megastore was focused on music and film, but has since diversified and successfully repositioned itself as a lifestyle brand catering to families, teenagers, women and local communities.

We consider ourselves a leader in lifestyle retail entertainment. Virgin Megastore is more than just a store, it’s an experience that inspires and engages our customers. Our innovative store environments; exclusive products and localised content is what makes us unique and stand out from the crowd. We exist to entertain the world, create moments of joy whilst building value and making a difference for the people and communities around us.

We are serious about “Serious Fun”. We’re committed to reducing plastic consumption and helping refugees make a better life for themselves. We were the first to launch biodegradable and compostable cassava bags, replacing plastic shopping bags. Virgin Megastore in Dubai also includes a Made 51 pop up shop, which showcases beautiful products made by refugee artisans and entrepreneurs.