Virgin Experience Gifts
We believe that memories are the ultimate gift

Virgin Experience Gifts joined the Virgin family in March 2021. Our mission is to transform the gift-giving world by empowering people to give amazing, memorable experiences to their loved ones. We deliver on this mission every day by providing our customers with thousands of unique experiences across the US. 

A person pouring sparkling wine into a glass
Virgin Experience Gifts

From racing adventures and helicopter rides to food tours and spa days, we have an experience gift for every recipient. We also provide our customers with hassle-free booking options, returns, and free exchanges. The result? Easy, stress-free gifting at the best price possible. 

Our team is dedicated to providing lifelong memories in a uniquely Virgin way!

Latest Virgin Experience Gifts stories

Sunset over the skyline in Dallas, Texas
Virgin companies
Discover the best of Dallas with Virgin Red
27 September 2023
An image of a group of people enjoying the sunset in New York
Virgin companies
From coast to coast: earn and spend Virgin Points with Virgin Experience Gifts
21 June 2023

