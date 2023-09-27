Discover the best of Dallas with Virgin Red

Think Austin is the only place to visit in Texas? Not if Dallas has anything to say about it. Sitting around three hours north of the Texan capital, Dallas is the third biggest city in the state and home to the Dallas Cowboys, delicious southern cuisines and a vibrant music scene.

It’s also home of a Virgin Hotels property in the Design District, complete with a 24-hour gym, rooftop pool and Commons Club bar. Start your day with a coffee from the Funny Library Coffee Shop and a refreshing dip in The Pool Club Rooftop Lounge, before getting your evening going with a fabulous event at The Marquee.

Check out some of the best things to do in Dallas.

Channel your inner Benoit Blanc and take part in a Murder Mystery Dinner Show from just $72.00 that drops clues amidst an elegant 4-course dinner. Alternatively, grab your gang and take part in a 60-minute game at Immersive Gamebox and play a round of Angry Birds, Squid Games and much more. And finally, explore historic Dallas with a Ghost Tour and Pub Crawl combo over a 2.5-hour walk around the city.

See the beauty of the Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden

With 66 acres of gorgeous grounds to explore, the Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden is an unmissable stop. The space is open for all to enjoy and boasts nearly 20 gardens created for research as well as beauty. Be sure to keep an eye on the calendar for upcoming events including Autumn at the Arboretum, the Cool Thursday Concerts Series, and cooking classes.

Step into the Sixth Floor Museum

As the location of one of the most important events of the 20th Century, visiting Dallas inevitably means learning more about the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy. The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza is dedicated not only to the events of 22 November 1963 but also the legacy of the 35th American President.

Explore objects from the Dallas motorcade, civil rights protests, and the Kennedy administration and family along with extensive photography from the media and political campaigns.

Make time for the Klyde Warren Park

With 5.2 acres of lush greenery and a stacked programme of events showcasing the city’s diverse culture, it’s the perfect space to stop and take in the views.

An urban park built over the recessed Woodall Rodgers Freeway in downtown Dallas, there are free daily events from yoga and screenings to lectures and concerts. Grab a blanket and take a load off in this unique space.

Dance up a storm at The Round-Up Saloon

Say howdy to the patrons of this popular western dance hall in the heart of the city. Opened in the summer of 1980, it's considered ‘The Home of Good Times – Home of Good People’, and with an events calendar heaving with dance lessons, karaoke and more, it’s easy to see why it was also nominated as one of the six best gay clubs in the world.

Don’t worry if you’re not quite ready to take to the dancefloor – the saloon has numerous bars with a wide range of delicious cocktails and mocktails to keep the crowd well-watered.

See the sights from Reunion Tower

Travel 470 feet in the air to experience incredible 360-degree panoramic views of the city from Reunion Tower. Nicknamed by locals as ‘The Ball’, visitors can spend time on the observation deck, get the best view of a striking light show or even enjoy a romantic meal overlooking the city – the perfect way to finish your stay.

