Books with energy and attitude

Virgin Books launched in 1979 as a rock music publisher linked to Virgin Records. It’s now a home for business books with an entrepreneurial spark. Our authors include tech titan Peter Thiel, bestselling business reporter Ashlee Vance and, of course, Richard Branson.  

The common theme of our publishing is mavericks, rebels, bold ideas and unusual takes on all things business.

We may support entrepreneurs and publish across a wide spectrum of voices, but our books are for everybody – not just CEOs or tech bros! We make books for everyone, because a book can change anyone.

Find out more at Virgin Books.

