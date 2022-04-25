Menu
Water that makes you go wow

Virgin Pure has been keeping thousands of people hydrated since 2012. We launched with the pure intention of creating amazing moments of instant refreshment, revitalisation and rejuvenation, which simply leads to people drinking more water. In fact, nine out of 10 customers have said that their families drink more water and less sugary drinks as a result of having a Water System in their home.

A Water System is a single, stylish device installed by Virgin Pure engineers in homes and offices across the UK that - at a press of a button - provides unlimited, instant, pure boiling or chilled H2O. 

Live a healthier and happier life, as well as playing an important part in making Britain plastic-free. The Virgin Pure Water System will be installed for you and connected to your mains, so that you can instantly access hot or cold triple-filtered water.

Find out more at Virgin Pure.

