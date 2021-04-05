Five things you need to know about water

It’s easy to get confused about how much water we should be drinking each day, what counts towards that goal and if it’s possible to drink too much. Thankfully, Virgin Pure is here to set us straight on all things water. Take a look at Virgin Pure’s informative videos for everything you need to know about water…

You should drink six to eight glasses of water a day

According to the latest advice from the UK government, you should be drinking between 1.2 and 1.5 litres of water a day. Tea, coffee, low-fat milk, low sugar or sugar free drinks all count towards your recommended amount.

It is possible to drink too much water

Drinking too much water too quickly can mean that your body doesn’t have the chance to perform essential functions properly. It’s much better to sip little and often – if you keep an eye on the colour of your pee, that’ll give you a good idea if you’re dehydrated, well hydrated or overhydrated.

Drinking water can help your kids concentrate

Children who are dehydrated at school can suffer from low concentration levels, impaired fine motor skills, and poorer short-term memory. All of these are going to make it much harder for them to learn. Watch Virgin Pure’s video to see why it’s important for children to stay hydrated during the school day.

You’re probably wasting water with your kettle

75% of people admit that you use too much water each time they boil the kettle – and that means you’re also wasting energy as you’re boiling more water than you need. Take a look at Virgin Pure’s video to see how much time, energy and water you could save with one of its water systems.

You might be drinking microplastics

According to a World Health Organization report on microplastics, there is up to 10 microplastic pieces in every litre of tap water. And in bottled water, it can be up to 100 pieces per litre, with 93% of bottled water showing ‘some sign of microplastic contamination’.

Interested? Head over to Virgin Pure to find out more.