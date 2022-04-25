Three ways Virgin Pure will help you live a more sustainable life

Since its launch in 2012, Virgin Pure has been helping people across the UK to stay hydrated. But did you know its home water system is also a great way to live more sustainably?

Here are three ways Virgin Pure will help you to lead a more sustainable life…

Less plastic waste

An estimated 35.8 million plastic bottles are used every single day in the UK. And according to Recycle Now, 16 million of those are not being recycled. Instead, they end up in landfill and can take up to 1,000 years to degrade. That’s a lot of damage being done to the environment.

With a Virgin Pure home water system, you can massively reduce the amount of plastic you’re using. In fact, Virgin Pure has calculated that a household of four, which is currently drinking their recommended daily two litres of water from 1.5l bottles of water, could save over 1,000 plastic bottles in a year.

While you can’t take your home water system with you, you can of course invest in a trusty, reusable water bottle that means you’re not having to rely on plastic bottles while you’re out and about.

Less energy than a kettle

Did you know that a Virgin Pure home water system uses less energy than the average kettle? Virgin Pure did a scientific experiment with the Water Regulation Advisory to test it out.

To make the test fair they:

Filled four mugs per day with boiling water

Allowed eight hours per day when the water system would be in energy saving mode (for when users are sleeping)

Included power used by the water system while on standby

They found that the Water System returned an average energy usage of 0.025kWh per use / 128.448kWh per year.

In comparison, boiling a kettle returned an energy usage of 0.11kWh per usage or 169.433kWh per year.

Never boil more than you need

It’s all too easy to waste water with a standard kettle – and at the same time end up wasting energy.

According to the Energy Savings Trust, 75% of people admit to using too much water every time they boil a kettle. Bear in mind that 40% of households in the UK actually boil the kettle more than 5 times per day.

With a Virgin Pure home water system, you only boil the amount of water you need, saving water, time and energy.

Visit Virgin Pure to learn more about how it is helping customers to live more sustainably.