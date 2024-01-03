Menu
Virgin Radio International

Changing radio for good.

Since first taking to the UK airwaves in 1993, Virgin Radio has grown to become a world-famous commercial radio brand. It is one of the Virgin Group’s most widely recognised brands with 25 million listeners globally across more than 40 radio stations.

Since 2006, Virgin Radio International has launched stations in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. We’ve successfully combined Virgin's long music heritage with decades of experience in building leading commercial radio stations in multiple languages and music-based formats globally.

Virgin Radio International broadcasts more than 40 stations in nine countries: Canada, Italy, Lebanon, Oman, Romania, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the UK. Each station has its own production teams working on programming for its specific markets. We’re proud to be a truly diverse media company with stations big and small, broadcasting in multiple languages and music-based formats over many different media.

Find out more at Virgin Radio International.

Latest Virgin Radio International stories

Virgin Radio UK
Virgin companies
Virgin Radio UK welcomes new hosts for 2024
3 January 2024
Virgin Radio
Virgin companies
Tia Kofi returns to Virgin Radio Pride UK for third summer
10 July 2023
Virgin Radio 80s PLUS logo
Virgin companies
Virgin Radio UK launches Virgin Radio 80s PLUS
5 September 2022
A drag queen posing next to Virgin Australia aircraft
Virgin companies
Pride celebrations with the Virgin family
31 August 2022
Virgin Radio UK - Pride Station
Virgin companies
Virgin Radio Pride UK returns to the airwaves
31 May 2022
A man reads a copy of Virgin By Design
Virgin companies
Virgin By Design: Discover the story behind the brand
27 May 2022

