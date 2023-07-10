Tia Kofi returns to Virgin Radio Pride UK for third summer

Virgin Radio has welcomed Drag Race UK superstar and singer-songwriter Tia Kofi back to the airwaves for the third summer running on Virgin Radio Pride UK.

The award-winning pop up radio station Virgin Radio Pride UK is back for its third season, broadcasting every day of the summer until 31 August. Tia will host her show, Dragged Out for the Weekend, each Friday night from 7pm until 8pm. Listeners can hear the biggest Pride anthems to get ready for the weekend, plus Tia’s fabulous humour and anecdotes. It’s a weekly hour of fun, and you may even hear a few familiar voices as they drop voice notes for Tia.

Tia Kofi said: “Dragged Out for the Weekend is back for an amazing third year on Virgin Radio Pride! I’m so excited to be back this Pride Season bringing you all the big tunes you need every Friday night at 7pm. So tune in and get ready for the weekend!”

Virgin Radio

Virgin Radio UK Deputy Content Director, Nick Daly, added: “I’m thrilled Tia has joined us for a third year of Virgin Radio Pride. Listeners absolutely love Tia’s energy and passion, and can’t wait to hear more from her on Dragged Out for the Weekend, with some celeb cameos thrown into the mix too!”

Back by popular demand, Virgin Radio Pride UK will broadcast a summer schedule jam-packed with the best pop-dance and pop-R&B music from the last twenty years, plus all the biggest talking points from the community in one big celebration of LGBTQ+ culture.

Also returning to the station to present throughout the summer are Chris Evans, Graham Norton, Steve Denyer, Phil Clifton, Alex Milsom, Shivani Dave, Emma Goswell, Debbie Ryan, Stephen Sullivan, Matt Horton, Felix Rackow and Olivia Jones. New additions joining the team this summer are one-half of The Gossip Gays podcast, Billy Andrew, Alex Woolhouse, Graeme Smith, and Lewis Oakley.

Don’t miss out – visit Virgin Radio to tune in today.